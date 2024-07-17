Radio Presenter Grabbed For Having Sex With Minor

The Police has announced on July 16, 2024, the arrest of suspect, Nana Poku Piesie alias Kwabena, who was seen in a viral video claiming to have had sexual intercourse with a minor.

According to the police, the suspect is in custody assisting police investigations.

A statement by police on July 16, a day after the viral video of the man self-confessing on-air about sleeping with a minor emerged on social media.

In the viral video, the presenter speaking on Sompa FM narrated how he engaged in an amorous relationship with a girl from age 14 when she was in primary six until she completed her secondary school education.

“I had sex with one 14-year-old a few years ago. Her father is a wealthy man in Dormaa Ahenkro. I slept with her so much… She was very voluptuous. I had sex with her multiple times from when she was in class 6 until she completed Kumasi SHS. Oh Kwame, sinning is not good,” he reflected.

This confession came to light during a discussion on the show about the nature of Karma.

He shared his experience saying “Now after my daughter also got to that level, I noticed one teacher had also started engaging her inappropriately, and so I complained about it to my wife, and then she reminded me of my past sin with the other girl.”

“She asked what age the girl was when I had sex with her, and then I said she was about 14-15 years old. Then she asked me how I got hold of her. I said it was through extra classes and by the time I knew it, I had broken her virginity. And then my wife responded, do you know God has paid you back? I thought about it and told her she was right. The law of natural karma. It hurts me,” he indicated.

The video has received widespread condemnation on social media with some celebrities calling for his arrest.

In a tweet, Sarkodie said “I sense no hate here; he should not be walking around freely.”

By Vincent Kubi