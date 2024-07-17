GIS Foils Arms Shipment At Paga Border Post, 2 Arrested

In a significant breakthrough in border security, the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has successfully intercepted a shipment of arms at the Paga Border Post, culminating in the apprehension of a Chinese national and his Ghanaian partner.

The commendable achievement was announced via a statement disseminated on social media channel X, formerly Twitter, underscoring the pivotal role played by the vigilant officers stationed at the Paga Border Post.

The Ghana Immigration Service lauded their astute monitoring and prompt action, which led to the swift detection and subsequent arrest of the individuals involved in the illicit weapons transportation operation.

In an excerpt from the official statement posted on July 15, the Service emphasized, “The vigilance of our Immigration Officers at the Paga Border Post has led to the interception and arrest of a Chinese national and his Ghanaian accomplice.”

By Vincent Kubi