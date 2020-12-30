Lands Ministry Soccer Team Receives Trophy

The football team of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been presented with a trophy after emerging victorious in a keenly contested Inter-Ministerial soccer match.

It would be recalled the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources squad humbled the Transport Ministry’s Team with a resounding 2-0 win a few weeks ago.

The Inter-ministerial games were staged at Accra Academy, and presented a perfect opportunity for team Lands and Natural Resources Ministry to display their soccer prowess in front of football fanatics and staff of the various ministries.

Presenting the trophy to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources team recently was the life patron of team, J. W. Koomson.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Prof. Patrick Agbsinyale, received the trophy on behalf of the team.