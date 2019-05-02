Lapaz Community Hospital Screens Residents

Residents being screened

ABOUT 1,000 residents in and around Accra have benefited from a free health screening exercise organized by the Lapaz Community Hospital on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

They have also been registered free-of-charge for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The medical screening formed part of activities marking the Hospital’s 15th anniversary celebration.

Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Joy Thelma Tettey, in a speech before the start of the exercise, said her outfit was committed to improving healthcare delivery in Accra.

Residents were examined for ailments like hepatitis, Tuberculosis, blood sugar level, among others.

BY Daniel Bampoe