Largesse Africa Inc., Brings Hope To Obane Community

Largesse Africa Inc., a non-governmental organization, has donated relief items worth GHS 10,000 to about 700 residents of Obane, a rural community in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region.

The gesture was part of the organisation’s annual community intervention programme dubbed “Make Them Smile Project”.

It aims at supporting vulnerable communities in alleviating poverty and promoting healthy living. Items donated include food, drinks, clothing, shoes, and educational materials such as pens, books, and pencils.

Public health nutritionist at the Ada East District Hospital, Raphael Kwabena Angmortey, conducted a health talk on healthy eating lifestyles and malaria prevention.

According to the health directorate, malaria has been the highest morbidity within the district. The interactive session equipped community members with valuable knowledge of healthy lifestyles.

To further reinforce health education, the organisation distributed mosquito nets to all, especially women and children, providing them with a vital tool in the fight against malaria.

The donation was met with enthusiasm and appreciation from the community.

An elder of the community, Pastor Eric Martey, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Largesse Africa Inc. for their kindness and generosity. He called on others to emulate this gesture.

Founder of Largesse Africa Inc. Beatrice Senadju Boateng, and an award-winning broadcast Journalist, emphasised the need to give back to society,especially during the yuletide . She highlighted the importance of collective efforts in developing Ghana’s rural communities, which would help in poverty alleviation and also raise the living standards of people in the country.

According to the director and Co-Founder of Largesse Africa Inc., Benjamin Osei Boateng, “the true expression of love is giving and supporting the needy and vulnerable in society. The very reason we embarked on this donation is to put smiles on the faces of families at Obane”

This project demonstrates Largesse Africa Inc.’s commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 1, aimed at eradicating extreme poverty for all people everywhere by 2030. Largesse Africa Inc. is a non-governmental organization dedicated to improving the lives of marginalized individuals and families in Africa.

