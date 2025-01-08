NDC Boys Lock Up Koforidua NHIS, NADMO Offices

In a shocking turn of events, supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Koforidua have taken matters into their own hands, locking up the offices of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) manager and besieging the offices of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and the National Service Scheme (NSS).

The group claims they are targeting known members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) occupying these offices in retaliation for past actions.

According to eyewitnesses, the group arrived peacefully and locked the offices without incident.

They drew comparisons to the events of 2017 when the NPP took similar actions.

This move is seen as a bold statement by the NDC supporters, who are determined to reclaim control of these institutions.

In a related development, NDC supporters in Tema Metro have taken over the Tema Development Corporation (TDC) and are planning to take over all state institutions in the area.

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly is next on their list.

Additionally, there are reports of NDC thugs invading the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and sacking workers, locking up the premises.

The group’s slogan, “Resetting Ghana to enable us to get the Ghana we want,” suggests a broader agenda to reshape the country’s institutions and power structures.

These developments come amid allegations of corruption and mismanagement within some of these institutions.

BY Daniel Bampoe