Parliament’s Delicate Balance: Bagbin’s Daunting Task

As the newly sworn-in Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin faces a monumental challenge in maintaining the delicate balance of power in the legislative body.

With the National Democratic Congress (NDC) holding a significant majority, Bagbin must navigate the treacherous waters of party politics while ensuring that the parliament remains focused on national interests.

Alban Bagbin’s admission that the overwhelming NDC majority poses a challenge to parliamentary proceedings is a candid acknowledgment of the difficulties that lie ahead.

Speaking to journalists after his swearing-in on January 7, Bagbin emphasized his commitment to upholding the principles of democracy.

“I never take anything for granted because the large numbers we have coming from the NDC is also a challenge, and I should be able to get them to focus more on national interests.

“The collective interests of all Ghanaians, whether you are NDC, NPP, PNC, or independent, that is what matters to me, and that will be a challenge.”

The NDC’s significant presence in parliament raises concerns about the potential for partisan politics to overshadow national interests.

BY Daniel Bampoe