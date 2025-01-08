Time Will Vindicate Akufo-Addo- Agya Koo

Actor and Kumawood star Agya Koo has expressed confidence that time will vindicate former President Akufo-Addo for his efforts during his tenure.

In a tweet on January 7, 2024, coinciding with the inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama, Agya Koo, a known supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), praised Akufo Addo’s legacy and expressed gratitude for his service.

“Now, as you begin your journey as a former President of Ghana, your legacy will continue to inspire generations. To those who doubted and criticized you, time will indeed vindicate your efforts. Thank you for your tireless service to Ghana.

God bless you, Addo Dee,” he tweeted.

The post quickly gained attention on social media, sparking mixed reactions.

By Francis Addo