Actor Prince David Osei Bids Bawumia Farewell

Renowned Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has penned an emotional farewell message to outgoing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, expressing gratitude for his leadership and dedication to Ghana’s development.

In a post shared on his social media platforms on January 7, 2025, Prince David Osei lauded Dr. Bawumia’s visionary leadership, particularly highlighting his strides in digitalization and economic transformation.

The actor wrote: Dear Dr Bawumia, As you bid farewell, we extend our gratitude for your exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to steering Ghana towards progress and development. Your visionary approach and commitment to uplifting our nation have been truly inspiring. Your legacy on digitalization will continue to illuminate the path for generations to come.

Best wishes on your future endeavours; may you continue to inspire and lead with excellence wherever you go.”

Prince David Osei, a staunch supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been a vocal admirer of Dr. Bawumia’s leadership throughout his tenure.

During the 2024 election campaign season, the actor actively rallied support for the NPP, frequently using his platform to highlight the Vice President’s achievements, especially in digitalization.

In several interviews and posts leading up to the election, Prince David Osei described Dr Bawumia as a transformative leader whose innovative policies brought significant progress to sectors like mobile money interoperability, the digitization of public services, and Ghana’s financial inclusion agenda.

While the NPP faced defeat in the 2024 general elections, the actor’s farewell message reflects his enduring admiration for Dr Bawumia and his contributions to national development.

By Francis Addo