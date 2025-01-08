Free SHS Hits Roadblock Over Food Shortages

The ambitious Free Senior High School (SHS) program, launched in 2017, has been hailed as a game-changer in increasing access to education.

However, the program is currently facing significant challenges, including severe food shortages and delayed government payments.

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior High Schools (CHASS) has sounded the alarm, urging parents to provide additional food for their children to mitigate the impact of these shortages.

The Free SHS program has been plagued by financial constraints, with the government struggling to pay food suppliers on time.

This has resulted in many schools facing severe food shortages, with some institutions unable to provide adequate meals for their students.

Primus Baro, the National Secretary of CHASS, revealed that the situation is particularly dire in regions such as the Upper West, Upper East, and Northern, where basic necessities like cooking oil are unavailable.

Despite earlier calls by CHASS to postpone school reopening due to these financial constraints, schools resumed operations on January 3.

However, the situation remains dire, with many institutions struggling to cope with the food shortages.

To make matters worse, the government’s delay in paying food suppliers has resulted in a buildup of debt, further exacerbating the crisis.

*A Call to Action: Parents Urged to Supplement Food Supplies*

In light of these challenges, CHASS has advised parents to provide their children with additional food items like gari, shito, and sugar to supplement the school’s provisions.

While this is not an ideal situation, it is a temporary measure to ensure students receive adequate nutrition.

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has also suggested that parents be allowed to contribute to the feeding program to help alleviate the financial burden on the government.

The Free SHS program has been a flagship initiative of the Ghanaian government, aiming to provide equitable access to education for all.

However, the current challenges facing the program threaten to undermine its success.

As the government struggles to find a solution to the financial woes plaguing the program, parents, schools, and stakeholders must come together to ensure that students receive the education they deserve.

*Previous Background History*

The Free SHS program was launched in 2017 as part of the government’s efforts to increase access to education.

The program has been hailed as a success, with enrollment numbers increasing significantly since its inception.

However, the program has faced numerous challenges, including infrastructure limitations, inadequate resources, and concerns about the quality of education.

BY Daniel Bampoe