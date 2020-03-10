Late J.B. Danquah Adu’s Ghost Terrorising Me – Alleged Killer Cries In Court

Daniel Asiedu and the late J.B. Danquah Adu

The alleged killer of J.B. Danquah Adu broke down in tears at the Accra High court Tuesday, saying he has not been able to sleep for some time now.

Daniel Asiedu said it was proving difficult to find sleep at night because the ghost of the slain former Abuakwa North MP keeps terrorising him.

He also begged the court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo to discharge the other accused person Vincent Bosso.

J.B Danquah Adu was stabbed to death on the night of Tuesday, February 9, 2016, at his Shiashie residence in Accra.

The accused Daniel Asiedu, popularly known as ‘Sexy Don Don’ and one other person, Vincent Bosso, have been charged with murder and abetment of the murder of the late MP.

The suspect, Daniel Asiedu was arrested two days after the incident.

The case at the High Court had commenced late last year but is set to commence again after the judge hearing the case, George Buadi was transferred.

The court was supposed to empanel a jury but the accused did not have legal representation causing the courts to abandon the process.

Even before the case could be adjourned, Daniel Asiedu lifted his hands asking to speak. He said the case had dragged for years and he wanted to confess to the crime.

He said, “I have now given my life to God; I want to tell the truth so that the MP’s family will forgive me”.

He continued he was contracted by persons with political connections to kill the MP with the promise they will get him off the hook once they gain political power.

He added the persons have since abandoned him and with his sleepless nights now turning into a burden he has no option than to confess once again.

This is not the first time the accused person is confessing to the crime and asking for forgiveness from the family of the deceased.

Justice Osei Marfo asked the accused person whether he gave a statement to the police.

He responded “yes” with the judge urging him to discuss these matters with his lawyers once they have a conference.

The accused person, however, didn’t end his “confession” adding he didn’t jump the wall into the house to kill the MP.

He revealed persons within the house opened the gate and allowed him into the house to carry out the act.

–Myjoyonline