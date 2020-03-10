Homeopathy Susggested For COVID-19 Prevention

Dr. Michael Kyeremateng

Homeopathic medicine specialist at the C4C Homeopathic Hospital, Dr. Michael Kyeremateng, has suggested the use of homeopathy medicine as a means of preventing Coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to Dr. Kyeremateng, countries like India are using this alternative form of medicine as a preventive tool against the deadly COVID-19.

Dr. Kyeremanteng, who happens to be a product of Indian alternative medicine education, believes that the use of homeopathy medicine by the Government of Ghana will go a long way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He said the effectiveness of homeopathic preparations was disputed within medical science but India, which was noted as the hub of Homeopathy, had proven to the world how powerful homeopathic treatments were.

The Indian government’s Ministry of AYUSH, which promotes alternative medicine systems in the country, released a health advisory on January 29 that advocated the use of homeopathy and traditional remedies, such as Indian systems of medicine, to ward off infections of the newly circulating novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

This includes the use of a homeopathic preparation called Arsenicum album 30C and two drops of sesame oil in each nostril each morning for prevention and Unani medicines (treatments based on the teachings of Hippocrates and Galen) to mitigate symptoms of COVID-19 infection.

India’s government has promoted pseudoscientific homeopathic practices in its effort to prevent the spread of the mysterious new COVID-19, which has killed over 100 people.

The step taken by the Indian government, according to Dr. Kyeremanteng, a graduate of the College of Practical Homeopathy with Licentiate in Homeopathic Medicine from London in the United Kingdom, was worth emulating and the best way to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

The 2019-nCoV has killed more than 3500 people and infected over 105,000 according to reports – the majority in mainland China.

India is not currently among the countries dealing with cases of the virus, dubbed 2019-nCoVA, which includes the U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia and South Korea.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri