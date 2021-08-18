Late Queen-Mother’s Mum Before Traditional Council For Invoking Curses

Drama unfolded in Sunyani on Tuesday, when the eldest royal of the Boahenkorkor family and kingmakers of the Sunyani Traditional Area appeared before the Judicial Committee of the Sunyani Traditional Council.

Nana Yaa Anima Apraku, who is more than 100 years and the mother of Nana Yaa Nyamaa Poduo II, the late Paramount Queen-mother of Sunyani was summoned to answer charges for a curse she allegedly invoked on the members of the Traditional Council.

Specifically, the Gyaase Division of the traditional area dragged Nana Apraku to the Council for purportedly invoking curses on Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawri II, the Paramount Chief of the Area and some members of the Gyaase division following the enstoolment of a new Paramount Queen-mother for Sunyani.

Nana Nkrawri II pronounced and enstooled Nana Akosua Dua Asor Brayie II as the new Paramount Queen-mother of the Area on August 2, 2021, to succeed Nana Nyamaa Poduo II, who died on August 1, 2019.

Since then, tension had been mounting in the traditional area, as some members of the Boahenkorkor Royal Family, headed by Nana Apraku insisted and challenged the legitimacy of the new Paramount Queen-mother.

They alleged Nana Nkrawri unilaterally picked and installed his favourite as the successor to the late paramount queen-mother.

Consequently, Nana Apraku, clad in red and black mourning costume with red wrist band and red and black heard gear, was said to have walked to the Sunyani Boahenkorkor Palace on Wednesday, August 11 this year to invoke curses on Nana Nkrawri II and some key members of the Gyaase division and sealed the curses with the pouring of two bottles of schnapps.

At its hearing, Oboaman Bofotia Boamponsem II, the Kurontirehene of Sunyani and Chair of the Committee said the Traditional Council had banned invocation of any form of curse in the traditional area, and it was, therefore, an offence for any resident of the area to do so.

Responding, Nana Apraku who spoke through a linguist admitted though, she was at the palace, her action was not a curse, insisting until Nana Nkrawri II, who is also her brother was present, nothing could force her to explain her motives.

Upon realising Nana Apraku’s entrenched position, the Judicial Committee adjourned the hearing, till Friday, August 20.

Meanwhile, the situation at the palace was tense amidst heavily-armed Police presence as many members of the Boahenkorkor royal family accompanied Nana Apraku to the palace.

