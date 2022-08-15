Latif Abubakar Returns With ‘5 Hours With Mario’

Celebrated Playwright, Latif Abubakar of Globe Productions, has returned with an adaptation of Spanish writer, Miguel Delibes’s play ‘5 Hours With Mario.’

‘5 Hours With Mario’ is in partnership with the Embassy of Spain and seeks to deliver the Spanish play in the Ghanaian context.

The play is set to be shown at the Accra International Conference Centre on September 3/4. Tickets are selling for GH¢80.

‘5 Hours With Mario,’ one of the best and popular Spanish novels, is a very moving and fluid book which touches on comedy. The novel addresses the authenticity of rural life, compared to life in the city.

Globe Productions’ adaptation of the play will be the first Ghanaian and afro-centric take of the novel and promises to make impact not only in the two countries involved (Ghana and Spain), but across the world.

Speaking at the launch of the play at the Embassy of Spain in Accra, Latif Abubakar stated that the partnership with the Embassy of Spain will deepen the Spain-Ghana relationship beyond traditional trade to arts and culture.

The playwright, whose passion is to project Ghana’s theatre industry to the world, said the partnership would set Ghana on yet another world stage.

“As pacesetters of virtual live play on COVID-19 with a record 3.5 million live views, as well as staging Ghana’s first open air theatre, our dreams of projecting Ghana’s theatre industry beyond our country and continent is becoming a reality with the launch of this play,” he said.

The Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy, Mr. Diego Spottorno, who was present at the launch, added that the collaboration was a beautiful thing as it is “the first time Ghana and Spain are collaborating on theatre.”