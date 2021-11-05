Lawrence Tetteh Inducted As Patron For National Brigade

Moses Foh Amoaning (left), with Dr. Tetteh and other executives in a pose after the parade

The national executives of Brigade Ghana have inducted renowned gospel preacher Dr. Lawrence Tetteh as its patron at a well organised parade at the forecourt of the Wesley Methodist in Accra.

The well-travelled preacher described his new role as a collective responsibility in his bid to inculcate the fear of God among children and adults as a whole.

To him, the high level of indiscipline that has crept into the Ghanaian society which has led to fallen moral standards should be tackled holistically.

Consequently, he is calling on politicians from all fronts to esteem high moral standards and stand up against evil in society, with particular reference to homosexuality.

“I call it as a collective responsibility. We encourage the young ones to be godly, that is one of the ways to build our nation. Without the fear of God, we are lost. When we inculcate the fear of the Lord into the children, when they grow, they will not depart from it. Remember I am a product of Boys Brigade,” he said after his induction.

“Being given this privilege as the national patron, it is a responsibility I see to help my colleagues to take the Boys and Girls Brigade to another level.

“The more education we offer them, the more vibrant our society will become. We want to build the right foundation in them so they will be more disciplined,” he stated.

The founder of Worldwide Miracle Outreach added, “What is going on in Ghana is a shame that we don’t have certain people we expect to be leaders to say no to homosexuality, no to lesbianism.

“Intellectualism doesn’t mean we should support evil. If we don’t stand against homosexuality as a country, we would heading towards doom, so I am appealing to all right-thinking Ghanaians to rise up against homosexuality.

“It is not enough to be politically right. Let’s us think about the bigger picture, if we refuse to rise against it, posterity will judge all of us. I am calling on all political leaders to walk the talk, it is not enough to give us the talk, let’s walk the talk and we will have a better Ghana.”

He expressed profuse thanks to the national executives and president lawyer Moses Foh Amoaning for the confidence reposed in him.

The event also saw the launch of the Ghana Brigade’s 70th milestone and activities lined up for its year-long celebration next year.

Brigade was founded in October 4, 1883, by Sir Williams Alexander Smith and the Hill brothers, with the sole purpose of advancing the kingdom of God among boys and girls.

By Kofi Aduonum