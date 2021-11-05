First Lady Raises Big Cash … For Women Football

The First Lady (9th R), the Second Lady, Chief of Staff and other dignitaries pose after the launch
First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has raised a mammoth amount of GH¢1,250,000 for the development of women’s football in Ghana.
Raised with the primary objective to support the inaugural First Lady Cup, it will also be used to establish the First Women’s School of Soccer Excellence in West Africa.
The First Lady’s Cup is a tournament billed as the female version of the Ghana League Clubs Association’s President’s Cup.
Addressing the launch of the maiden First Lady’s Cup on Wednesday in Accra, the First Lady said the school which is to be constructed in Ghana will train women’s coaches and other technical staff to upgrade the capacity of women in the footballing industry.
She added that she was eagerly looking forward to the day when dug-outs would be filled with only women during women’s football matches.
Companies and individuals who pledged to contribute towards the development of women’s football included:
MD GOIL, Obo Kwame Osei Prempeh – GH¢100,000
Vodafone Ghana CEO, Patricia Obo Nai – unspecified
Former Ledzokuku MP, Dr. Okoe Boye – $1,500
Akim Oda MP, Alexander Akwasi Acquah – GH¢10,000
Nhyiaeso MP, Stephen Amoah – GH¢10,000
Commissioner, Gaming Commission, Peter Mireku – GH¢10,000
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MASLOC, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah – GH¢10,000
APEX BANK – unspecified
Ghana Shipping Authority – GH¢5,000
GNPC – GH¢200,000 advertising package for First Lady’s Cup
CODA CEO, Jerry Ahmed Shaib – GH¢20,000
GHACEM – unspecified
National Petroleum Commission – GH¢50,000
Ghana Commercial Bank – GH¢200,000
Agricultural Development Bank – GH¢100,000
TOTAL Petroleum – unspecified
Nana Dr Ato Arthur – GH10,000
Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority – $20,000
ARB Apex Bank- Unspecified
COCOBOD – GH¢250,000
Delese Mimi Darko, Chief Executive FDA – GH¢10,000
Second Lady Samira Bawumia – GH¢30,000
The Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare – GH¢20,000
First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo – GH¢50,000
SIC MD, Mr. Stephen Oduro – GH¢9,000
TT Brothers Limited – 200 cartons of Uncle T energy drink
From The Sports Desk