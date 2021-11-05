First Lady Raises Big Cash … For Women Football

The First Lady (9th R), the Second Lady, Chief of Staff and other dignitaries pose after the launch

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has raised a mammoth amount of GH¢1,250,000 for the development of women’s football in Ghana.

Raised with the primary objective to support the inaugural First Lady Cup, it will also be used to establish the First Women’s School of Soccer Excellence in West Africa.

The First Lady’s Cup is a tournament billed as the female version of the Ghana League Clubs Association’s President’s Cup.

Addressing the launch of the maiden First Lady’s Cup on Wednesday in Accra, the First Lady said the school which is to be constructed in Ghana will train women’s coaches and other technical staff to upgrade the capacity of women in the footballing industry.

She added that she was eagerly looking forward to the day when dug-outs would be filled with only women during women’s football matches.

Companies and individuals who pledged to contribute towards the development of women’s football included:

MD GOIL, Obo Kwame Osei Prempeh – GH¢100,000

Vodafone Ghana CEO, Patricia Obo Nai – unspecified

Former Ledzokuku MP, Dr. Okoe Boye – $1,500

Akim Oda MP, Alexander Akwasi Acquah – GH¢10,000

Nhyiaeso MP, Stephen Amoah – GH¢10,000

Commissioner, Gaming Commission, Peter Mireku – GH¢10,000

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MASLOC, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah – GH¢10,000

APEX BANK – unspecified

Ghana Shipping Authority – GH¢5,000

GNPC – GH¢200,000 advertising package for First Lady’s Cup

CODA CEO, Jerry Ahmed Shaib – GH¢20,000

GHACEM – unspecified

National Petroleum Commission – GH¢50,000

Ghana Commercial Bank – GH¢200,000

Agricultural Development Bank – GH¢100,000

TOTAL Petroleum – unspecified

Nana Dr Ato Arthur – GH10,000

Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority – $20,000

ARB Apex Bank- Unspecified

COCOBOD – GH¢250,000

Delese Mimi Darko, Chief Executive FDA – GH¢10,000

Second Lady Samira Bawumia – GH¢30,000

The Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare – GH¢20,000

First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo – GH¢50,000

SIC MD, Mr. Stephen Oduro – GH¢9,000

TT Brothers Limited – 200 cartons of Uncle T energy drink

From The Sports Desk