LCB Fumigates Markets

Kareem Abu

Renowned Crisis Management Company, LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, last Sunday fumigated shops at Abossey Okai and other market centres within the Greater Accra Region.

The exercise, which was executed in collaboration with the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), saw more than one thousand (1,000) shops fumigated.

The move comes on the backdrop of frantic efforts by government and health authorities to contain the COVID-19 virus, which new variant, Omicron seems to be wreaking havoc on the Ghanaian people and endangering the lives of the generality of the people.

Sunday’s fumigation exercise, according officials of LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility. Chief Executive Officer of LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, Mr. Kareem Abu said the company will continue with such initiatives until such a time that the pandemic is contained.

“We have been at the forefront of fumigating various public places since the pandemic broke in 2019. We have done market centres, schools and public offices including Ministries, Departments and Agencies as our contribution towards government’s efforts to contain the pandemic. This is not limited to only Greater Accra Region, we have done various parts of the country as well,” he told the media after the exercise.

Mr. Abu entreated Ghanaians to play their part by adhering to all the safety protocols in order to protect themselves and their loved ones from catching the virus.

On his part, the Vice President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Clement Boateng said the Union was proud of its relationship and collaboration with LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, explaining that collaborations in the past have yielded enormous benefits to GUTA and its membership.

According to him, the fumigation exercise comes in handy, coming on heels of the fourth wave of COVID-19, adding that they were hopeful that the exercise will greatly help lessen the risk of traders catching the virus.

Mr. Boateng was full of praise for LCB Worldwide Ghana for offering to undertake the fumigation of the entire Abossey Okai Spare Parts Market free of charge.

He added that the exercise will be extended to other market centres across the country in the ensuing days.

LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited has been contracted by the Government of Ghana to see to the disinfection of all cargoes leaving or entering the ports as well as points of entry and exits.

The move is in line with the requirements of the World Health Organisation’s International Health Regulations.