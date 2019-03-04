Leaked Tape : Ofosu Ampofo Charged

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo at the CID Headquarters today

NATIONAL CHAIRMAN of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has been charged by the Police over his explosive leaked tape.

Four charges have been slapped. They include threat of harm, conspiracy to cause harm, assaulting a public official and rioting.

Meanwhile, he has denied all the charges against him.

DGN Online understands he has been granted bail.

However, details of the bail conditions are currently not known.

BY Melvin Tarlue