Sports Ministry Congratulates Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko players celebrating after their third goal against Nkana

THE MINISTRY of Youths and Sports has congratulated the Kumasi Asante Kotoko football Club for its impressive win over Zambian soccer team, Nkana.

Kotoko defeated Nkana 3:0 over the weekend in the African championship.

The Sports Ministry in a statement said, “The victory gives Ghanaians, once again, every reason to be excited and proud.”

In the release, the Sports Ministry also stated, “…We believe the Porcupine warriors will keep soaring.”

BY Melvin Tarlue