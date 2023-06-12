Lebanese Community in Ghana Award Scholarships to Eight Students at the Ghana School of Law, Makola

The Lebanese Community in Ghana have re-affirmed their commitment to supporting Ghanaian students by awarding scholarships to some eight (8) students at the Ghana School of Law, Makola.

The eight (8) include Emmanuel Boamah, Isaac Awortwe, Sefakor Jasmine Kwamuar, Vivian Esinam Sena Woanyah, Frederick Agaaya Adongo, Christine Selikem Lassey, Martinson Yeboah Bediako and Maureen Kyere.

Presenting the cheque on behalf of the Community, Ambassador of Lebanon to Ghana H.E Maher Kheir challenged the receipients to play an active role in the legal industry to deepen democracy.

In his opinion, Ghana’s growing democracy calls for more robust practitioners who will speak truth to power and uphold professional standards to ensure eqaulity and protection of minority groups in society.

He made the remarks when the Lebanese Community awarded scholarships to eight (8) brilliant students at the Ghana School of Law for the 2022/2023 academic year.

H.E Maher Kheir noted that from independence to the fourth republic, Ghana’s position as a pioneer in African democracy rests on the able shoulders of a strong justice system.

Over the years, he says, this democracy has been tested through several constitutional procedures and each time, Ghana has proven to be a superpower in global politics.

“Thanks to the illustrious work of legal professionals, the peace, equality and human rights of people remain protected under the law” he added.

The diplomat stressed that a effective legal system and economic grwoth are linked together intimating that Ghana has become a preferred choice foreign investment due largely due to the healthy business climate here.

“The stability in this great country has made Ghana a preferred destination for business and investment in the sub-region. Several foreigners are moving in to either settle or start businesses that will help the local economy” he said.

He stated that the results of the scheme in the last 10 years inspires the Community to do more to assist more Ghanaian students and deepen the friendly relations between both countries.

“As we mark the 10th anniversary of the scholarship this year, we’re motivated to do even more to support legal education, deepen our relation with the GSL and to strengthen bilateral relations with Ghana” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Director of the Ghana School of Law, the Registrar, Mrs. Juliet Adu-Adjei thanked the Ambassador and Lebanese Community for consistently supporting their students over the years.

“We are very grateful for this sponsorship given to our students. It is very timely and we don’t take it for granted” she said.

The scholarship, she noted, continues to ease the burden on the students and their and gives them the flexibility to concentrate on their academic work towards success.

She made a passionate appeal on behalf of the School’s Management to the Lebanese Community to consider expanding the scholarship scheme to enroll more needy students.

“We would like to repeat our appeal for you and the Community to possibly expand the Programme and increase the number of beneficiaries from the Ghana School of Law in subsequent years. There are many students here who really need such support for their education” she stressed.

She emphasized that the school will continue to provide the right atmosphere to champion academic excellence and promote quality legal education in the country.

“We will continue to offer the best legal education that will make our students relevant to society and nation building” she added.

One of the beneficiaries Christine Selikem Lassey thanked the Ambassador and the Community for the generous gesture and promised that the students will honour the confidence reposed in them.

Since 2013, the Lebanese scolarship program assisted around 300 Ghanaian students in media and law disciplines covering the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University of Ghana.

However in 2020, H.E Mr. Maher Kheir expanded the scheme to include students at the School of Languages and the School of Performing Arts both at the Unuiversity of Ghana.