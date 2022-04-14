Lebanese National In Viral Video Caged

A Lebanese who was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a businessman at Osu in Accra, has been arraigned.

According to a statement from the Police Service, Osman Brustani, has been remanded by Accra Circuit Court today Thursday April 14, 2022 to reappear on 22nd April, 2022.

The accused person was arrested on Wednesday April 13, 2022, in connection with a viral video in which he was captured threatening a victim publicly with a sword.

Brustani was captured yelling at another person believed to be a shop owner.

Report indicates that the accused person was infuriated after he was confronted for parking in front of a shop for almost an hour.

The shop owner reportedly asked the Lebanese to park his car at an appropriate spot, but that did not sit well with the latter.

Osman Brustani went for a sword from his car, compelling the shop owner to run into another shop for safety.

He was prevented from attacking the shop owner by bystanders.

According to police, the victim is currently receiving psychological support.

By Vincent Kubi