Lecturer Calls Out Shatta Wale Over GH¢50k GHAMRO Royalties

Dr. Benjamin Oduro Arhin

A lecturer in the Music Education Department at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Dr. Benjamin Oduro Arhin, has accused dancehall artist Shatta Wale of criticising the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) despite receiving GH¢50,000 in royalties in 2016.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Dr. Arhin criticised musicians who publicly disparage GHAMRO while continuing to benefit financially from the institution. He said many artists decline to join unions like the Musicians’ Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), citing inactivity, yet still accept payments from these organisations.

“Musicians in this country often refuse to join the union, claiming it isn’t functioning. Meanwhile, someone like Shatta Wale can sit at home and say GHAMRO isn’t working, yet GHAMRO actually pays royalties. I’m aware that in 2016, he received about GH¢50,000,” Dr. Arhin said.

He added that several musicians have signed with international distribution platforms in the USA, Germany, South Africa, and other countries, granting these platforms exclusive rights to collect royalties. According to him, this limits GHAMRO’s ability to pay royalties locally, raising questions about why some artists still expect payments from the Ghanaian body.

Shatta Wale previously expressed frustration in 2022, claiming GHAMRO failed to pay him his royalties. He noted that most of his income comes from streaming platforms, concerts, and foreign royalty collection agencies. On Twitter, he wrote: “Our work as musicians… is sad in Ghana… I am hungry, where is my royalties? GHANA!!!”

Dr. Arhin’s remarks have reignited debate over royalty collection and the role of local music unions in supporting Ghanaian artists.