Legends Walk Attracts Generations

Sports Minister (L), Kuffour, Kuuku Dadzie and GFA boss at the event. INSET: Gyan (L) with Agyemang-Badu

Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) ‘Walk with the Legends’ on Saturday attracted generations of the Black Stars.

The well-attended event from Ayi Mensah toll booth to Peduase Lodge drew the Reverend Osei Kofis generation through the Eddie Ansahs, Tonny Baffoes, Yaw Acheampongs, Sammy Osei Kuffours, Laryea Kingstons, Asamoah Gyans to the current generation.

The country’s sports governing body, Youth and Sports Ministry boss, Mustapha Ussif joined GFA president Kurt Okraku, members of the Executive Council, and PFAG members in the walk aimed at whipping up enthusiasm for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The GFA boss described the walk as epochal considering the representation of players from the various generations.

He also expressed appreciation to the participants for coming out in their numbers.

Former Ghana internationals like Abdul Razak (Golden Boy), Reverend Kofi Parry, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Isaac Vorsah, Haminu Draman, Derek Boateng, John Paintsil, Prince Tagoe, Yaw Acheampong, Tony Baffoe, Augustine Arhinful, among others graced the event.

Ghana is housed in Group H of the tournament alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

So far, Coach Otto Addo has submitted his 55-man provisional squad to FIFA, and on November 10, he will name his final 26-man squad for the Qatar showpiece.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum