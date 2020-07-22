Legon Cities Chief Shows Love To 3 Institutions

Some of the inmates and officials of Lemla Group in a group photograph after the presentation

The Board Chairman of Lemla Group, Richard K. Atikpo, donated items worth thousands of cedis to the Rising Star and Potter’s Village Orphanage at Dodowa and the Accra Psychiatric Hospital in Accra on the occasion of his birthday last Friday.

The group includes Legon Cities FC, Gulf Energy, Lemla Energy, Lemla Veterinary Services, Tomrich Mines & Construction and Airtech.

The items included bags of rice, cartons of Milo, milk, oil, biscuits, beverages, student mattresses and an undisclosed amount of money. The team also organised a party for the children at the two orphanages.

The General Manager of Lemla Group, Martin Agboyo, said that the donation was an act by Mr. Atikpo to support the vulnerable and to give back to the society in these very difficult times of Covid-19.

The various heads of the three institutions expressed gratitude to the group and pledged to use the items for the benefit of the children and inmates at the hospital.

They also made passionate pleas to the group to further strengthen its support to the orphanages and the hospital at large.

Lemla Group has also pledged to help develop the talents in these orphanages who have a thing for football and also help refurbish the Potter’s Village Orphanage.