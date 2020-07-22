GETFund Boss Warns Contractors

Mr. Richard Boadu, GETFund Administrator

CONTRACTORS THAT are working on GETFund projects in the basic, second cycle and tertiary schools but have unjustifiably abandoned work for six months and above, are in big trouble.

This is because GETFund has issued a two-week ultimatum to them (contractors) to quickly return to site and work, else lawful means would be taken to terminate their contracts.

According to GETFund it has successfully honoured all payments requests submitted to the Fund to the close of December 2019, therefore contractors have no justification to abandon their work.

“We wish to bring to your notice that the GETFund has honoured all payments requests submitted to the Fund up to close of December 2019”, a letter from the GETFund boldly stated.

Written and signed by Richard Boadu, the Administrator of the GETFund, the letter also stated that “These payments cuts across projects in the basic, secondary and tertiary category.

“In view of the enormous payments that the Fund has undertaken recently, we further wish to direct that procedures towards termination be initiated for non-performing contracts within your jurisdiction that have remained stalled for the past six months or more with reference to Clause 59.2 (g) of the general condition of contract”.

The letter was addressed to the Minister of Education, all Regional Ministers, all Coordinating Directors (RCCs/MMDAs), all Regional Supervising Consultants of GETFund Projects and all Heads of Public Educational Institutions, among others.

Mr. Boadu also explained that “Payments not honoured regarding submissions made within this time frame are mainly due to unresolved technical anomalies with the payment certificates submitted”.

By DGN Online