Kenyan MP Arrested For Violating Covid19 Rules

Charles Ong’ondo Were

Member of Parliament for Kenya’s Kasipul area, Charles Ong’ondo Were, was arrested on Tuesday night, July 21, for allegedly breaking coronavirus safety protocols.

He had reportedly held a meeting at his home in Nyagiela village.

Homa Bay police chief, Esther Seroney, is reported to have said the MP did not ensure the participants observed physical and social distance.

On Wednesday morning, the lawmaker was reportedly arraigned in court.

His arrest and prosecution comes after

Nairobi Senator, Johnston Sakaja, was fined for flouting Covid-19 rules.

Local media reports in Kenya says Mr Were pleaded guilty to holding a public gathering where participants did not adhere to Covid-19 regulations.

According to reports, the MP appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Celesa Okore at the Oyugis Law Courts.

Mr Were was said to have been fined Sh15,000 for the offence.

By Melvin Tarlue