Leopards Confirm Konadu Capture

Maxwell Konadu

South African club, Black Leopards, have officially confirmed the appointment of former Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu on a three-year deal.

Konadu, 51, joins the team from Nsoatreman FC in Ghana Premier League, where he won the MTN FA Cup and finished fourth at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

He has an impressive CV, having coached Ghana’s U20 and U23 teams, and served as Black Stars assistant coach between 2021-2022.

He also holds both the CAF Coaching Licence A and B.

Leopards Chairman, Tshifhiwa Thidiela, revealed that the club had reached an agreement with Konadu ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, with the mandate to gain promotion back to the South African Premiership.

Thidiela expressed confidence in Konadu’s ability to achieve this goal, citing his impressive CV and experience.

“Yes, it’s true we can confirm that we’ve reached an agreement with one Maxwell Konadu,” Thidiela told reporters as quoted by IDiski Times.

“He’s a Ghana national. I think he was also playing for the Ghanaian national team.

“He was coaching currently in Ghana Premier League. He just recently completed the Ghana FA Cup there. MTN FA Cup. He won it.

“The team he was with finished fourth. He’s 51 years old, and he’ll be here for him to reach an agreement for him to be here for three seasons.”

Konadu will be joined by two staff members of his choice, while the rest of the technical personnel will be already at the club upon his arrival.

The club has also confirmed that Solly Luvhengo will be his assistant, Thendayo will be the goalkeeper coach, and Ndlovu will be the physical trainer.

Leopards were relegated from topflight football in 2020-21 and have been working to regain promotion.

