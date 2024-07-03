3 Shot Dead At Barniekrom As Police Chase Suspect

A chilling incident unfolded in Barniekrom near Mankranso in the Ashanti Region as three individuals tragically lost their lives in a shooting rampage by a suspect, Osman Majeed.

Police has swiftly launched an investigation into this horrific event that has sent shockwaves through the community.

The grim episode transpired on Tuesday, 2nd July 2024, when the Police were alerted to a distressing report detailing how suspect Osman Majeed had allegedly gunned down three individuals under the claim that they were affiliated with a group intending to harm him.

A police team promptly rushed to the scene of the crime to investigate and subsequently transported the bodies of the deceased to the morgue for preservation and autopsy procedures.

Upon thorough examination of the crime scene, law enforcement officials recovered critical evidence, including a motorbike, eight spent cartridges, and four cutlasses, providing crucial leads for the ongoing investigation.

In a statement, the Police authorities revealed that intensive efforts are underway to locate suspect Osman Majeed, who is currently evading arrest and remains at large following the heinous shooting incident.

“We urge members of the affected community to remain calm and cooperative as our investigative efforts intensify in tracking down the perpetrator to ensure that justice is served,” the Police emphasized in their official communication to the public.

As the investigation progresses, the importance of community assistance and vigilance in aiding the apprehension of the fugitive suspect cannot be overstated, underscoring the collective responsibility shared among citizens and police.

The brutal shooting incident at Barniekrom has rattled residents and heightened concerns over safety in the area.

By Vincent Kubi