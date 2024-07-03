John Mensah Hails Otto Addo… For Stars Turnaround

John Mensah

Former Ghana defender, John Mensah, has praised Otto Addo for the Black Stars’ impressive display in June during the World Cup qualifiers.

Addo was reappointed as Black Stars coach in March and won back-to-back games in the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Before taking over as Ghana coach, the Black Stars had not won a game since November 2023, leaving the team crestfallen.

However, Addo made a bold decision by inviting younger and new players to the team as he began a rebuilding of the Black Stars.

“It’s not easy with the way the team was before he came, and now he is managing to put the players back together as a unit and looking at the games they played in the qualifiers, I think they did very well. We all have to put our trust (in him) and support him. I think he will continue to do well,” he said, as quoted by Citi Sports.

Mensah captained the Black Stars at the 2010 World Cup and was a key member of the 2006 team in Germany.