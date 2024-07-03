Nick Cannon Insures His Testicles For $10m

Popular American television host Nick Cannon has taken an unusual step by insuring his testicles for $10 million.

The father of 12 revealed his reasoning in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, citing the importance of safeguarding his “most valuable assets.”

Cannon, known for his prolific career and large family, explained that his decision was inspired by other celebrities, particularly athletes, who insure valuable body parts such as legs.

“I had to insure my most valuable assets,” Cannon said. “Because you hear about all these different celebrities insuring their legs … so I was like, ‘Hey, well, I got to insure my most valuable body part.’

He emphasized the precautionary nature of the move, saying he’s just “making sure nothing goes wrong” with his testicles. Despite this significant step, Cannon noted that he doesn’t have plans to expand his family anytime soon.