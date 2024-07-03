Stop Lying About Me- EOCO Boss Tells Adam Bonaa

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

The Executive Director for the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has strongly refuted allegations of threatening the family of a self-styled security analyst, Adam Bonaa.

The denial comes in response to claims made by Mr Bonaa, accusing COP Addo-Danquah of using intimidation tactics against his family.

This unfolding saga between COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, and Adam Bonaa has captured public attention following allegations of threats Bonaa said the senior police officer had made against his family.

During an interview on Starr Fm Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Adam Bonaa accused COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah of contacting his wife to issue threats urging her to keep him from mentioning her name in his public commentaries.

Bonaa expressed astonishment at the EOCO boss’s decision to involve his family in what he termed a professional matter.

In response to these serious claims, COP Addo-Danquah refuted the allegations of threatening Bonaa’s family and clarified that her communication with his wife was solely intended to address misinformation being circulated by the security analyst.

“I called the wife to plead to her conscience as a fellow woman because she wouldn’t be happy if the least opportunity that Bonaa gets he will lie about me.”

“I told her that all that he has said doesn’t mean anything to me. But if he doesn’t stop I will pray. If she doesn’t call her husband to order, I will go on my knees and I will pray to my God and my God will listen and she the wife might become an innocent victim. Because, when I pray with an open heart, and I tell God that this man is hurting me because he is lying about me. My God that I serve will listen to me”, COP Tiwaa pointed out.

She further highlighted that her primary concern was to address the inaccurate claims made by Bonaa during his radio appearances, particularly regarding her involvement in certain initiatives.

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah dismissed any notions of intimidation and stressed her willingness to engage with parliamentary inquiries regarding the Cecilia Dapaah case.

Challenging Bonaa to confront her directly instead of resorting to media allegations, the EOCO Boss asserted her preparedness to participate in parliamentary proceedings to elucidate the role and activities of EOCO.

By Vincent Kubi