Hebert Krapa Appointed Minister of State At The Energy Ministry

In a strategic move ahead of the official announcement of Mathew Opoku Prempeh as Running mate to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced the appointment of Hebert Krapa as the Minister of State.

The Minister of State acts in the absence of the substantive minister.

Hebert Krapa, who currently serves as the Deputy Energy Minister and Board Chairman of the Electricity Company of Ghana, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this crucial role.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized the necessity of this appointment to ensure efficient management and seamless operations within the Energy Ministry.

With his background in the energy sector and proven track record of leadership, Hebert Krapa is poised to make significant contributions to the development and progress of Ghana’s energy infrastructure.

The Speaker of Parliament Alban S. K. Bagbin, announced the president’s request for parliamentary approval of the nominee, saying that “I’m writing to seek parliamentary approval for the appointment of Honourable Herbert Krapa as Minister of State at the Minister of Energy in accordance with Article 78 of the Constitution.

“It has been the practice for some time for the Minister of Energy to be populated by a substantive minister and three deputy ministers.

“In view of the exceptionally heavy workload now attendant at the Ministry, it has become necessary to appoint a Minister of State at the Ministry in the person of Honourable Herbert Krapa, who is currently a deputy minister.”

This appointment signifies a strategic decision by the President to bolster the ministry’s capabilities and enhance its effectiveness in addressing the energy needs of the nation.

