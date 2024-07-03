CIR Summit To Be Held In Accra, Ghana

The CIR Summit is one designed to bring together high-profile individuals and professionals to create and implement actionable plans aimed at improving the quality of life in a specific country. The summit focuses on collaboration and strategic planning to address key issues and drive positive change.

Leading representatives of key organizations, professionals and industry captains are set to convene for the groundbreaking CIR Summit at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) in Accra, Ghana, on the 27th of September 2024.

The summit, themed “Partnering to Resolve Flooding and Reducing the Housing Deficit” seeks to draw leaders, stakeholders and government agencies from across the country to tackle two of the country’s most pressing challenges on the issues of housing and flooding. Flooding, an annual natural and artificial real estate phenomenon, and the lack of affordable housing are interconnected issues with devastating consequences plaguing our development as a nation. The quest to build a resilient future requires a comprehensive and strategic plan for resolving societal challenges and must involve the main players collaborating to tackle the issues.

This CIR Summit, which is geared towards providing solutions, aims to break down silos and create a collaborative environment where innovative solutions can be developed. This will feature a panel discussion, targeted keynote speakers such as the Minister for Works and Housing, Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Minister for Roads and Highways, C.E.O of State Housing Company, Mayor of Accra and other dignitaries. There will also be breakout sessions focused on ;

Flood mitigation strategies; where experts will share best practices for flood prevention, including infrastructure solutions, improved drainage systems and resilient building design among others.

Sustainable Housing Development: where discussions will explore ways to develop and increase the supply of affordable flood-resistant housing while promoting sustainable practices.

Public-Private Partnerships: the joint effort of the government and private institutions in exploring opportunities to financing and implementing solutions.

Alongside the summit session, there will be an exhibition to showcase innovative solutions from leading companies and organizations. Attendees can explore flood mitigation technologies, sustainable building materials, prefabricated housing models and other exciting activities on the day.