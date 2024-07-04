Sack Our Boss Now, NIA Staff Tells President Akufo-Addo

Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah

The National Identification Authority (NIA) Division of the Public Services Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) Ghana, has officially petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider the removal of Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah from his position as the Executive Secretary of the NIA.

Citing various grievances and concerns, the workers union highlighted alleged mismanagement, lack of transparency, and other issues under Prof. Attafuah’s leadership. The petition, signed by union representatives, calls for immediate action to address these issues and restore confidence in the operations of the NIA.

According to the petition dated July 1, 2024 the division stated that this request reflects a Divisional Council decision, endorsed by nearly the entire staff of the NIA, calling for Prof. Attafuah’s removal.

“The staff and union’s decision to petition your high office for the removal of Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah is grounded on unfair labour practices contrary to the labour laws and Human Resource Manual and Policy Framework for Ghana Public Services, violations of SSNIT law, poor corporate governance structure, selective and administrative injustice in the recruitment, placement and promotion of staff and lack of innovative ideas to manage the administration of the authority,” it stated.

They believed that Prof Attafuah’s continued tenure could lead to further harm and reputational damage to the authority.

“His staff have absolutely lost trust in his administration and can no longer work with him in confidence. These coupled with infractions in the labour laws and SSNIT Acts are enough justifications for his immediate removal from the office without further delays,” it stated.

They are optimistic that Prof Attafuah’s dismissal would restore staff confidence and improve the authority’s reputation.

“We believe his removal from the office would restore confidence among the working staff and reignite the reputation of the authority,” it said.

The petition was signed by 920 staff members of the authority.

By Vincent Kubi