Let Discipline Be Your Hallmark – Immigration Boss

Kwame Asuah Takyi

The Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Lawyer Kwame Asuah Takyi, has admonished officers of the Eastern Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to let discipline be their guiding principles in their career.

The CGI said this during a durbar he held with officers and men of the Eastern Regional Command on the sideline of activities planned for the celebration of the 67th independence anniversary in Koforidua.

The CGI was welcomed by the Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCOI) Faisal Disu to the Command Headquarters, who extolled the great leadership style of the CGI which has led to the transformation of the GIS, and called on him to assist the Command renovate a duty post they have established in Donkorkrom in the Afram Plains.

The CGI commended the RC and called for more of such duty post to be established across the country to bring immigration services to the doorpost of the citizens.

He also praised the government for the massive retooling of the Ghana Immigration Service and intimated that “in the history of the GIS no government has ever invested in the GIS than this current government of HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

There has been unprecedented increase in recruitment into the Service more than quadrupling the manpower base, supply of specialised vehicles for border patrols, expansion in both residential and office accommodation among others.

He also disclosed government’s decision for the GIS to begin to deploy its officers to some selected Ghana Missions abroad as Consular Officers, which directive he said will be implemented very soon.

Mr. Asuah Takyi admonished his officers to justify such massive support from government by working very hard to safeguard Ghana’s borders and also contribute in strengthening internal security.