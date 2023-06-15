Let Go The Liar

We have said time and again that our politics has blinded the thinking capacity of certain people in Ghana, notably the NDC family and their collaborators in the media, academia and civil society.

To this category of persons, the media must be used to constantly drum home the difficulties facing the country as a vehicle to reach the people to demand regime change.

Some of these media houses have mounted campaigns about poor infrastructure to the extent that they give the platform to certain individuals to insult the government knowing very well that the responsibility for nation- building is collective. The people’s responsibility is to honour their tax obligations so that the government can be empowered to deliver on its mandate. This social contract is the missing link in our governance architecture thus, denying the electorate the moral courage to demand accountability from the duty bearers.

Elsewhere, especially in the so-called advanced democracies, the people do not just demand that their leaders are accountable but the citizens contribute their quota to nation-building. That is why in those jurisdictions the governance and development processes are moving on smoothly. The people don’t just insist on their rights but exercise their civic responsibilities obediently.

Coming from Canada, the expectations of the Assin North people might be that Mr. Gyakye Quayson, the NDC candidate for the upcoming by-election, would be a different breed of politician despite protests from a section of NDC members in 2020 that he was not eligible to contest.

Today Gyakye Quayson is shedding crocodile tears all over the place blaming imaginary enemies for his woes when reports indicate that in 2012 and 2016 he was debarred from contesting because he held a Canadian citizenship.

Fast forward in 2020, Asiedu Nketia in his arbitrary posture permitted Gyakye Quayson to run although he was not qualified to do so. If Gyakye Quayson has anybody to blame for his woes he should look for his enemies in the corridors of power in the NDC.

When some NPP MPs drew attention to the ineligibility of Gyakye Quayson to be sworn in as MP on January 7, 2021, because of a court case against him, the NDC rallied behind him to perform the exercise.

The same NDC although aware of a criminal case against him has fielded him for the Assin North by-election on June 27, 2023 claiming that he was unfairly treated by the Supreme Court.

Gyakye Quayson has shamefully bought into those claims by the NDC that the government had a hand in the decision of the apex court to knock him out of Parliament.

Having deceived the people of Assin North by his double standard and hypocrisy and thus denying them representation and development, he is arguing lamely that the NPP orchestrated the challenges facing the Assin North people.

Listen to him. That he was removed because of E-Levy. How ridiculous as he is not ashamed of frustrating the government efforts to raise funds for development so that the people of Assin North can get their fair share of the national cake. Another lie is that the NPP wants to snatch the seat in order to ensure the passage of the LBTQI bill currently before Parliament. You see why the NDC people are known as pathological liars and misinformation being in their genes. They know the private members’ bill on LBTQI is not being sponsored by only NDC MPs but NPP MPs too.

Realising that they have failed in those lies, the NDC has now asked Gyakye Quayson to kneel before the people and weep to buttress the point that the lack of development in the area is because the NPP does not want him in Parliament.

Gyakye Quayson if you and the NDC do not have any message for the people throw in the towel and let development oriented and people of integrity lead Assin North at this auspicious moment. All points to victory for Charles Opoku the people’s man, but no room for complacency. He should work hard and victory shall become his on June 27.

Gyakye Quayson has shamefully bought into those claims by the NDC that the government had a hand in the decision of the apex court to knock him out of Parliament.