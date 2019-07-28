‘Let’ Support Coach Appiah’

Kwasi Appiah

Deputy Minister for Transport Daniel Nii Titus Glover has called on Ghanaians to keep believing and support coach Kwasi Appiah notwithstanding the Black Stars’ premature exit from last African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Ghana’s performance in the Egypt AFCON has stirred some members from the football fraternity to bastardize the coach.

But the MP for Tema East believes doing away with the coach will take the national team many steps backwards.

And citing Senegal, the losing finalists in this year’s AFCON, who exited midway in the 2017 championship as a typical example, he said Senegal’s continued faith in their own accounted for how far the team traveled in the Egypt showpiece.

To the lawmaker, the plot to sack the coach is a calculated ploy by some Ghanaians to ensure the appointment of an expatriate.

He said the case of the two finalists, coached by Africans in the Egypt showpiece is enough reason to support and believe in our own (Appiah).

As a result, he has challenged Ghanaians to have full confidence and belief in coach Appiah because he can deliver despite the few hitches that emerged in Egypt.

He said in an interview “We must believe in ourselves as Ghanaians. It is a good philosophy that has the tendency of making us aching a lot as a people.

” I don’t know coach Kwesi Appiah personally but I have noticed that he is a reversed and a calm person but he is a competent coach.”

He buttressed his point using four of the coaches (Ghanaians) that won the nation AFCON trophies in previous tournaments, hence the need to have confidence in the coach despite his flaws and mistakes. “The four AFCON trophies were all won by Ghanaian coaches so it means Kwesi is capable of doing it again for Ghana.

“Since the exiting of Nyantakyi, our local league has been in shambles. If we sack Appiah, which local coach can take up this job? To me, nobody comes close.

“He is more capable than the rest. Currently in Ghana Appiah is better than any local coach so he should be maintained.”

He added “What Appiah needs is our support rather than criticizing. we should give him time and chance because he can do the job.”

Appiah has been offered a new deal by the Normalization Committee following the expiration of his initial two-year contract. The new contract, according to reports will end in December.