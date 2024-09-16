Let’s Build A Healthy Ocean Legacy – Dr. Addo-Yobo

Dr. Felix Addo-Yobo

The focal person for the Sustainable Ocean Plan, Dr. Felix Addo-Yobo has urged stakeholders to unite to create a legacy of a healthy and productive ocean for future generations.

Speaking at the opening session of the National Consultation on Ghana’s Sustainable Ocean Plan, Dr. Addo-Yobo emphasised the critical role oceans play.

“The oceans are not only vital for our survival but also hold solutions to pressing global challenges such as climate change, poverty, and food security,” he stated.

However, he warned that human activities have led to significant threats, including pollution, ocean acidification, rising temperatures, and over-exploitation.

Dr. Addo-Yobo lamented that the country has historically neglected its marine environment, treating it as a “dumping ground” plagued by marine litter and polluted rivers.

“This neglect has jeopardised the livelihoods of millions who depend on the ocean,” he said, noting that rising sea levels and tidal waves pose further risk to vulnerable communities and critical infrastructure.

To combat these challenges, Dr. Addo-Yobo said Ghana is developing a Sustainable Ocean Plan (SOP), aimed at optimising the use of ocean resources while balancing economic, social, and environmental needs.

According to him, the SOP is part of the broader transformation agenda to guide efforts to sustainably manage 100% of Ghana’s ocean space and ensure the long-term health of the ecosystems.

President of the National Fisheries Association of Ghana, Nana Joojo Solomon, implored the government to make a concerted effort to engage fisher folks and coastal communities in the development of policies related to ocean management.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke