STU Refutes ‘Fake PhD’ Claims

Professor Solomon Korantwi-Barimah

THE MANAGEMENT of the Sunyani Technical University (STU) has issued a disclaimer in connection with media reports questioning the academic credentials of the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Solomon Korantwi-Barimah.

The University in a rejoinder said the publications are not only baseless allegations but a calculated attempt to tarnish the hard won image of Prof. Korantwi-Barimah.

The rejoinder issued on September 13, 2024 and signed by the head of Public Relations of the University, Dickson Kyere-Duah said the Sunyani Technical University (STU) sponsored Prof. Korantwi-Barimah to do a Doctoral Degree in Tshwane University of Technology, South Africa where he obtained a Doctor of Technology Degree in Human Resource Management through a rigorous training that meets international standards.

The statement added that his degree was further evaluated and confirmed by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) as comparable to a Doctoral Degree awarded by any recognised tertiary institution in Ghana.

The University therefore described the content of the publication as not only an affront to Prof. Korantwi-Barimah but an attack on the integrity of the STU and its leadership.

“We categorically deny these unfounded claims and urge the general public to disregard any such malicious publication”, it wrote.

Concluding the statement, the University cautioned those perpetuating the falsehood to desist from further spreading disinformation and character assassination in their own interest.

Attached to the press release were two documents entitled, ‘Evaluation of Certificate, Justice Solomon Korantwi-Barimah’ and another ‘National Council For Tertiary Education, Staff Placement After Audit-Sunyani Technical University meant for perusal of the public, to attest that Prof Korantwi-Barimah is indeed qualified for the position.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani