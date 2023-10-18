Let’s Continue Inter-Faith Harmony For National Cohesion & Dev’t – Bawumia

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged Ghanaians to continue promoting inter-faith harmony to maintain peace and tranquility in the country.

In his speech entitled , ‘Interfaith Harmony; a Total for Global Peace and Tranquility,’ at this year’s Maulud celebration organized by the National Chief Imam, Shaikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, he said the country’s current peace and solidarity is as a result of inter-faith tolerance, and with rising levels of religious and political intolerance globally, Ghana needs to strengthen its respect for diversity.

He emphasised that ‘no true religion advocates hatred or violence and that true faith promotes love, compassion, understanding and peaceful co-existence.’

“Today, we live in a time of unprecedented challenges, where divisions and conflicts based on religion, ethnicity and politics continue to plague and undermine national and global stability,” Dr. Bawumia said.

“In our increasingly interconnected world, we must recognize that our destinies are intertwined, regardless of our faith, nationality, political differences and ideologies or cultural background. It is worth noting and remembering that no true religion advocates hatred or violence and that true faith promotes love, compassion, understanding and peaceful coexistence,” he said.

The Vice President further highlighted the government’s commitment to preserving Ghana’s peace and stability, recognised by the Global Peace Index.

Dr. Bawumia commended the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and other Muslim leaders and the clergy for demonstrating inter-faith harmony and called on Muslims to emulate him.

According to him, “The National Chief Imam’s consistent demonstration of both intra, and interfaith harmony is not only desirable but essential for peace and stability, not only in our nation but throughout the world.

“His Eminence the National Chief Imam’s life embodies these principles, and his dedication to building bridges between different faiths has made our nation a more harmonious and peaceful place.”

By Vincent Kubi