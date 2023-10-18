Police Chase Block Factory Robbers After Killing One

The Police are on the lookout for robbery suspects who attacked and killed some operators of a block factory at Appolonia City, a real estate enclave in Appolonia in the Greater Accra Region.

The incident which was said to have occurred on Saturday October 14, 2023, led to the death of one person.

Per reports, a gang, numbering about five, robbed the factory and also made away with an unspecified amount of money and mobile phones belonging to the victims.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy while investigation and intelligence operation continue to get the robbers arrested to face justice.

By Vincent Kubi