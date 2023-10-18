I Aborted Pregnancy For Justin Timberlake- Britney Spears

American pop icon Britney Spears has shared a deeply personal detail about her past relationship with renowned record producer and singer Justin Timberlake, saying that she aborted a pregnancy for him.

The revelation comes as a part of her forthcoming memoir, ‘The Woman in Me,’ shedding light on an untold chapter in her life.

Spears and Timberlake, who were in a high-profile relationship between 1999 and 2002, were the darlings of the pop music scene. But in her memoir, Spears discloses a profound and emotional moment from their past.

She revealed, “At one point when we were dating, I became pregnant with Justin’s baby.” This admission has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world and among their dedicated fan base.

Spears expressed her deep affection for Timberlake, saying she loved him “so much” and envisioned building a family together. However, the unexpected pregnancy took them both by surprise. Spears stated that the pregnancy “would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.”

In a heartbreaking twist to the story, the 41-year-old singer explained that Timberlake “definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy.”

He allegedly expressed concerns that they were too young and not prepared to welcome a child into their lives. According to Spears, “He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives.”

Spears further revealed that if the decision had been solely hers, she wouldn’t have chosen to terminate the pregnancy. The difficult choice to have an abortion, given the circumstances, has remained one of the most agonizing experiences of her life.

This revelation adds a layer of complexity to the well-documented relationship between Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, offering a glimpse into the emotional challenges they faced during their time together.

As Britney Spears prepares to release her memoir, ‘The Woman in Me,’ the world eagerly awaits to read more about her life’s untold stories and the chapters that have yet to be unveiled.

In Ghana actress Yvonne Nelson narrated a similar story with rapper Sarkodie in her memoir titled, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.