‘Let’s Ensure Universal Health Coverage’

Dr. Maxwell Akwasi Antwi

A MEDICAL doctor has called for enhanced collaboration between the private and public sectors in the health industry to help improve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) under the country’s Health Insurance Scheme.

According to Dr. Maxwell Akwasi Antwi, even though the public sector had a lot of mileage in health insurance policies, its growth could be complemented by efforts from private outfits.

Dr. Antwi, who is the Country Director of PharmAccess Foundation, said “The public sector is doing great work with the National Health Insurance Authority; having 52 per cent of the population of Ghana as active members.”

He, however, noted that there were lessons from both sectors that could advance Universal Health Coverage, hence the need for both wings to build bridges in terms of regulation, advocacy, and other relevant aspects.

He was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a stakeholders meeting recently on the theme, “Achieving Universal Health Coverage – the role and contribution of private sector health insurance.”

It was organised by the Nationwide Medical Insurance, in collaboration with the PharmAccess Group.

He intimated that the PharmAccess group was one of such committed private outfits, which was poised to partner the government to advance the cause of Universal Health Coverage.

Chief Executive Officer of the Nationwide Medical Insurance, Nancy Naa Ampah, stressed the need for private and public sector players to pool their strengths to boost healthcare delivery.

“The private health insurance could help achieve Universal Health Coverage by 2030. The private insurance sector should be very innovative in its approach to healthcare financing,” she added.

In a panel discussion which formed part of the event, notable industry players took turns to express their views on how healthcare, in general, could be taken to the next level.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi