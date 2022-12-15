Korea Honours Dr. Kuma-Aboagye

HHan Duck-soo decorating Dr. Kuma-Aboagye with a badge of honour

THE DIRECTOR-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, has received an award from the Prime Minister of Korea.

The Korean Prime Minister’s citation was in recognition of Dr. Kuma-Aboagye’s outstanding contribution to the National and Social Development of Korea through the International Development Cooperation.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo presented the citation to him on 25th November, 2022.

The Prime Minister said it was to directly identify and reward professionals who played integral roles in the implementation of development projects that brought about social change.

It also recognised Dr. Kuma-Aboagye’s excellent management of Ghana’s COVID-19 response programme.

As the GHS boss, he led the effective coordination of Ghana’s response programme that eventually curtailed the importation of the virus and stopped its spread.

His scientifically grounded leadership in shaping an effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic won him admiration from colleague health professionals who attributed Ghana’s success in defeating the virus in part to his proactiveness as the head of the Health Service.

Commenting on the award, Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said, “I am happy to receive this citation amid the recognition and honor it comes with it.”

He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and the people of the Republic of Korea for the recognition and promised to do more to advance the frontiers of social development.

BY Jamila Akweley Okertchiri