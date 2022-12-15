Give Tax Reliefs To Boost Local Businesses – M&C Group Chair

Michael Bartlett-Vanderpuye (in suit) with some management team members

Government has been urged to provide tax reliefs to boost the capacity of local businesses and enable them employ many Ghanaians especially fresh graduates.

Michael Bartlett-Vanderpuye, Group Chairman, M&C Group (Global), made this known during a media tour of his outfit at East Legon in Accra recently as part of its 15th anniversary celebration.

He stated that tax relief, would reduce the burden of government alone providing jobs for the huge number of people especially youths, as a result of Free SHS and other government educational programmes.

“Provide the same tax reliefs given to foreign businesses to local ones to reduce the burden on government due to the free SHS, amongst others. To get support as a private business is very difficult, paying taxes and salaries are very difficult but if these tax reliefs are given to us, it would enable us employ more people,” he said.

He indicated that if government failed to inject more incentives to the private sector, the unemployment situation might worsen particularly at a time when the government has placed a ban on public sector employment in 2023.

“If all these huge number of graduates produced by the universities each year do not find any job to do, it is certainly going to result in hunger and eventually lead to unwarranted happenings,” he added.

The M&C Group has affiliated organisations including M&C Finance, M&C management consultant, M&C Properties, M&C Energy, M&C Logistics and Trading and MGL Logistics Supply, which implement projects in the mining, education, health, agriculture and manufacturing.

He also advised graduates not to rely solely on the state for employment but create jobs for themselves irrespective of the challenges that they might face as a start up.

The company also used the 15th anniversary celebration to also unveil its ultra modern office complex at East legon which houses a refinery aimed at adding value to minerals especially gold from Ghana, before it is exported.

Apart from Ghana, the M&C Group has presence in China, South Africa, Cameroun, United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong, among others.

It is among the few companies certified by KPMG to supply gold to the central bank.

BY Ebenezer K. Amponsah