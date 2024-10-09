‘Let’s Invest More In Disaster Risk Reduction’

Group photograph of some of the participants

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has called for more investment in disaster risk reduction.

“This requires that state institutions should be adequately resourced to help prevent, mitigate or institute preparedness measures for disasters.

He also called for strong stakeholder collaboration both locally and internationally, adding, “We are witnesses of COVID-19, it transcended borders and required multiple state actors to help contain”.

The Regional Minister was speaking at the launch of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction held in Sekondi yesterday.

This year’s celebration is themed, “The Role of Education in Protecting and Empowering Youth for a Disaster-Free Future”.

He noted that the youth are at the core of the country’s future and therefore efforts must be directed to make them the centre of interventions since they are better placed to lead their generation.

“I strongly believe that a youth-led approach will help push us towards the goals set out by the United Nations framework for disaster risk reduction”.

He assured that the Western Regional Coordinating Council will extend the needed support to National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to promote the concept of disaster risk reduction in schools.

He also indicated that climate change exacerbates disaster risk particularly for vulnerable populations.

“There is therefore an urgent call for public education on disaster risk reduction”, he added.

Nana Eric Agyemang-Prempeh, the Director-General of NADMO, bemoaned the fact that disaster is counter-productive and derails economic progress.

He said, “Just one act of disaster can erode the economic gains made in many years”.

He, however, stressed that it is when the youth are well educated on disasters and related consequences on lives and property that they can become worthy ambassadors.

Western Regional NADMO Director, Abdul Ganiyu, mentioned that the theme for the celebration underscores the critical importance of investing in the knowledge and the capacity of the young ones to help achieve disaster risk reduction.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sekondi