Stonebwoy Endorses Aklerh

Aklerh

In an exciting and heartfelt interview with Okay Africa Channel, international reggae, dancehall and Afrobeat superstar, Stonebwoy has endorsed emerging dancehall artiste Aklerh as one of the top acts to watch in Ghana’s vibrant music scene.

The multi-award-winning musician, known for hits like ‘Nominate’ and ‘Therapy’, mentioned Aklerh as a standout talent who is making waves in the genre and poised for great success.

Stonebwoy’s endorsement has sent waves through the entertainment industry, with fans and industry insiders buzzing about Aklerh’s meteoric rise.

Known for her unique sound, captivating stage presence, and relentless energy, Aklerh has been steadily building her fan base with singles like ‘Labadi Gyal’, ‘Odo Se Okor’ and ‘Dancehall Queen’.

Stonebwoy’s recognition of her talent is a major milestone in her career and a testament to her undeniable skill as a performer and artiste.

The endorsement by one of Africa’s biggest music icons is not only a personal victory for Aklerh, but also a significant boost for the Ghanaian music industry.

It further highlights the growing global appeal of Ghanaian dancehall and the immense talent the country continues to produce.

Aklerh, upon hearing of the endorsement, expressed her gratitude and excitement, stating, “This means the world to me! To receive such recognition from someone I have always admired is a dream come true. I’m ready to take Ghanaian reggae and dancehall to new heights.”

Fans and followers of both Stonebwoy and Aklerh are eager to see what’s next for this emerging star. With such high praise from one of the genre’s greats, the future looks incredibly bright for Aklerh as she continues to make her mark on the music scene.

She currently has an EP dubbed ‘Dancehall Queen’ out on all streaming platforms in addition to a number of singles.