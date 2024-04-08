Let’s Make Bawumia President In 2025- Sammi Awuku To NPP

The Parliamentary Candidate for Akuapem North Constituency on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern Region, Sammi Awuku has appealed to members of the party to work hard and get more votes for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the party in the upcoming general elections.

To him, NPP as a political party is determined to break the ‘8’ and set a great record in Ghana.

Mr Awuku, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) said this at the inauguration of the 2024 NPP Campaign Team for Akuapem North, and Akuapem South respectively which was held at Kwamoso in his constituency on Sunday, 7th April 2024.

He admitted that the upcoming general election is not going to be easy for the ruling party, hence the need to bring everyone on board as he charged the members of the campaign team to work hard for victory by moving beyond their comfort zone.

Mr Awuku addressing the party members further disclosed that NPP is going to win the 2024 general elections with a strategy.

“Akuapem North and Akuapem South we need to move beyond our comfort zone. House to house and room to room, to propagate the agenda and policies of the NPP and to canvass for votes needed to win the December elections,” he added.

He urged the campaign team to work with unity and togetherness in the three constituencies.

On comparative records between the NPP and NDC, Mr. Awuku noted that the data shows that the NDC comes nowhere near the NPP in many sectors.

He listed the NPP’s superior record in education, economic indicators, construction of hospitals, tourism, sports infrastructure, digitalization and many more.

He explained that the party has contributed greatly to the people in the Eastern Region with developmental projects, and he pleaded with the party members not to disappoint the Presidential candidate but rather work hard to make him the next President of Ghana.

He indicated that Akuapem North, South and Okere constituencies have really benefited from the NPP government with transformative programs.

“Ghana has reduced corruption rate through Dr Bawumia’s digitalization agenda,” said Sammi Awuku.

The Akuapem North NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Sammi Awuku described the 2024 elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a known quantity, adding that the former President, John Dramani Mahama has failed Ghanaians during his tenure as a president.

Mr. Awuku explained that it is a collective duty to work hard and ensure that the former President does not get anywhere near the Presidency again.

He told the party members that John Mahama has been an Assembly Member, MP, Deputy Minister, Minister, Vice President, Running Mate and President and therefore had enough opportunities to implement every program or policy intervention he deemed appropriate.

He called on Ghanaians to massively vote for Dr Bawumia for a new era of development in the country adding that John Dramani Mahama and NDC have nothing good to offer Ghanaians since he (John Mahama) will be going on a honeymoon as he stated when elected, and he won’t come back again, but for Dr Bawumia, he will come back in 2028 for renewal of mandate subject to his performance.

The NLA boss noted that the New Patriotic Party can break the 8-year electoral cycle in the 2024 general elections, hence the need to bring all members on board to work together and get more votes for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He further urged the rank and file of the party, to come together and work very hard to win the 2024 presidential election, as well as the parliamentary majority.

Mr Awuku who merged both supporters of Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei the sitting MP and his to constitute a formidable team.

The event were graced by Seth Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and also MP for Akuapem South and Deputy Campaign Manager for the Bawumia 2024 campaign, Haruna Mohammed, Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, and the

Regional Executives of the NPP.

The rest are the Managing Director of Ghana Airport Company, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, Nana Yaw Koranteng, CEO of the Minerals Income and Investment Fund, Kwesi Baffour, CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Addo Yobo, Board Chairman of the National Petroleum Authority, Parliamentary Candidate for Akuapem South, Eric Yeboah Apeadu, MCEs for both Akuapem South and Akuapem North, Frank Aidoo and Barima Awuah Asiedu and many more.

-BY Daniel Bampoe