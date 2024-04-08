Accra Hosts GNPC Fastest Human Launch

Mustapha Yussif

The Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium will host the 11th GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human launch this Friday.

And according to the founder of the special short distance initiative, Reks Brobby, preparations are far advanced to roll out a top class event

Expected to grace the launch as special guest of honour and guest of honour are Mustapha Yussif, Minister for Youth and Sports and Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to President Akufo-Addo respectively.

“We are set for this year’s event, as usual, it is going to be run on regional basis and hold the finals later in the year, after selecting champions from the regional meets. Of course, we will announce dates and venues at the launch,” said Brobby.

He added, “The athletes are fired up, registration is encouraging and we are hoping to witness one of the keenly-contested events.

“We are indeed grateful to GNPC for standing by us all these years, their immense contribution to this cause has really impacted our schools positively, and we want to say we are indeed grateful for the support.”

Meanwhile, the Sports Minister has hailed Brobby highly for coming up with such a maverick initiative.

At stake for athletes who will distinguish themselves are medals, trophies and souvenirs from sponsors.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum