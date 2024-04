Identical twins – Paula Malau-Aduli and Page wrote their names in gold in the Australian top flight league.

The feat made the pair the first identical twins to officiate at a national level in Australian football history.

Paula Malau-Aduli made her A-League’s debut as a referee alongside her twin sister Page.

Paula was the assistant referee for Brisbane Roar’s clash with Canberra United, with her sister Page on the sideline as the official E at the national level.

From The Sports Desk